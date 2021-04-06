4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $934,330.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $934,330.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 71.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00059234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00668664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.