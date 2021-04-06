500,000 Shares in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 14.20% of Edoc Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADOC. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,000.

ADOC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

