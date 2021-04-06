500,000 Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRSV opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

