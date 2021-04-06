500,000 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

