50,416 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avantor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Avantor by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,310 shares of company stock worth $2,794,644. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

