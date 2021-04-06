524,726 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 524,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aegon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 31,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,803. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

