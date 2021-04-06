52,968 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Bought by Curi Capital

Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,514,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. 19,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,899. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.