53,605 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Ping Identity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Ping Identity by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -325.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $400,823.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,894 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

