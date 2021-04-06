$54.47 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $54.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $55.00 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $229.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $233.43 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $248.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

