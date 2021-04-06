5,425 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Square makes up about 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,687,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 365.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,442 shares of company stock valued at $267,975,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

