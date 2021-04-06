$56.52 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $56.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.16 million to $71.15 million. trivago reported sales of $154.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $417.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.