56,336 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

