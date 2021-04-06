56,336 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
Mr. Cooper Group Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.