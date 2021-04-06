5,643,873 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,643,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,515,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,432,000 after purchasing an additional 450,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,477,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $285,007,000 after purchasing an additional 414,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,159,000 after purchasing an additional 390,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $45.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

