$6.67 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.83. Anthem reported earnings of $6.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $24.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.53 to $24.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.99 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $354.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.98. Anthem has a one year low of $212.18 and a one year high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

