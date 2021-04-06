61,295 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

