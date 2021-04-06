$616.59 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce sales of $616.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $598.29 million to $648.60 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $534.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,704,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

