$62.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $62.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $63.50 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $61.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $295.24 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $301.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $83,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,490 shares of company stock worth $5,779,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 370,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

