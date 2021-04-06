6,333 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,010.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 68,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 93.8% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $246.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,364. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

