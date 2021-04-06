6,500,000 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,925,000. Norges Bank owned about 22.61% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.88.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

