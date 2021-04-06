69,899 Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

