70,000 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

