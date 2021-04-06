73,168 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 423,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 105,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,071,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

