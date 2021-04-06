7,350 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $320.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $181.69 and a twelve month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

