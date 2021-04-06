$756.24 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $756.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.52 million and the highest is $762.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $649.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $968.10.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,195.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,119.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $653.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

