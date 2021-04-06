7,590,194 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,590,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,009,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Twitter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 350.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $464,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,072. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.