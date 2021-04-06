760,000 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.76% of Falcon Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,600,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,324,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FCAC stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.