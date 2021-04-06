7,742 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,742 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

