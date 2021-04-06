78,712 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTBD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

