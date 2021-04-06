800,000 Shares in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 22.70% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

