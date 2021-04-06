8,031 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.17. 21,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.72. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.