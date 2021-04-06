84,958 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

