86,285 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. Sanofi makes up about 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 8,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,913. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

