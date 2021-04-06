86,285 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. Sanofi makes up about 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SNY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 8,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,913. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
