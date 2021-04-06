$87.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report sales of $87.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.24 million to $88.50 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $76.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $327.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.18 million to $329.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $345.06 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $354.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $48,618,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.