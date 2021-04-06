8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of 8X8 worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in 8X8 by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders sold 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

