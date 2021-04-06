9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 306,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082,350. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

