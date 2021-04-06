9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Purchases $300,000.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NMTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 306,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,350. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

