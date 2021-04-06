9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Purchases $300,000.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NMTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 306,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,350. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
