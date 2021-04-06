9,057,009 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,057,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,872,000. Norges Bank owned about 7.78% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

