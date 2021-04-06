$92.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report sales of $92.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.10 million to $96.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $116.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $433.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.90 million to $480.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $504.39 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $571.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock worth $507,450 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

