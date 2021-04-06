$924.57 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report $924.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.79 million. Genpact posted sales of $923.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Several research firms have commented on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genpact by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Genpact by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after acquiring an additional 291,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

