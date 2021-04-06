95,501 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 7.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

SMH traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $255.39. The company had a trading volume of 126,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,115. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $117.22 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80.

