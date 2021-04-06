96,000 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.