99,747 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

SCHW opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

