998,590 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 998,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,482,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Roper Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after acquiring an additional 261,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.78.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $414.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.29 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

