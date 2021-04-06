AAR (AIR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AAR (NYSE: AIR):

3/30/2021 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $41.00 to $50.00.

3/19/2021 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $50.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,148. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

