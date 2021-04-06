Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Stock Price Up 43.5%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) rose 43.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

About Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

