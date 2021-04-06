Aave (AAVE) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $4.95 billion and approximately $417.24 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,605 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

