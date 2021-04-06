AAX Token (AAB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $118,266.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $1.57 million and $118,266.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.