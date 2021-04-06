AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. 3,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.