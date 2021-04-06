ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 35 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 35 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.08.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

