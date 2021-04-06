Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,476.94

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,476.94 ($19.30) and traded as low as GBX 1,392 ($18.19). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.42), with a volume of 734,567 shares traded.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,378.33 ($18.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,548.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,476.94. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

